Women’s British to go to Muirfield for 1st time in 2022

TROON, Scotland (AP) — The Women’s British Open will be held in two years at Muirfield for the first time as part of a strong rotation that includes a return to Carnoustie and St. Andrews.

The tournament is held this week at Royal Troon, which only four years ago voted to have female members. Muirfield, regarded as the purest of links courses, also recently voted to allow women to join. Muirfield hosted the Curtis Cup for female amateurs in 1952 and 1984.

The R&A said the Women’s British Open will be played the next five years at Carnoustie, Muirfield, Walton Heath, St. Andrews and Royal Porthcawl in Wales.

“With our partners at AIG, we have a real ambition to grow and elevate the AIG Women’s Open for the benefit of the world’s leading golfers,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said.

Walton Heath and Royal Porthcawl also will host the women’s major for the first time.

Muirfield has a prestigious history of hosting major championships, having held The Open on 16 occasions. It also hosted The Curtis Cup in 1952 and 1984 as well as the Vagliano Trophy in 1963 and 1975.

St. Andrews will have the Women’s British Open for the third time. Lorena Ochoa won in 2007 and Stacy Lewis won in 2013.

