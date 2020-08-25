Listen Live Sports

World Cup winner Fabio Grosso hired to coach Swiss club Sion

August 25, 2020 8:23 am
 
SION, Switzerland (AP) — Former World Cup winner Fabio Grosso was hired Tuesday to coach Swiss club Sion for one season.

The 42-year-old Italian will move to Switzerland after coaching three clubs in his home country. Each job lasted one season or less.

Grosso had only three games in charge at Serie A team Brescia before being fired last December.

In the 2006 World Cup final, the left back scored the decisive penalty in Italy’s shootout win over France, and the opening goal late in extra time of a 2-0 semifinal victory against host Germany.

Sion has a reputation for firing coaches, and often makes multiple changes each season.

Another 2006 World Cup winner, Gennaro Gattuso, started his coaching career at Sion in 2013 with a thee-month spell in charge while still a player.

The team had four different coaches last season and finished eighth in the 10-team Swiss league, one point clear of the relegation playoff.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

