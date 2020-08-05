WTA Palermo Results

Wednesday
At Country Time Club
Palermo, Italy
Purse: $225,500
Surface: Red clay
PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Fiona Ferro, France, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (8), Russia, 7-5, 6-2.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-0, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Dayana Yastremska (2), Ukraine, 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.
Georgina Garcia Perez and Sara Sorribes Tormo (1), Spain, vs. Laura-Ioana Paar, Romania, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, 7-5, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Alison van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, and Laura Siegemund (3), Germany, 2-6, 7-5, 10-6.
