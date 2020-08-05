Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Palermo Results

August 5, 2020 12:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Country Time Club

Palermo, Italy

Purse: $225,500

Surface: Red clay

PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Fiona Ferro, France, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (8), Russia, 7-5, 6-2.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-0, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Dayana Yastremska (2), Ukraine, 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.

Georgina Garcia Perez and Sara Sorribes Tormo (1), Spain, vs. Laura-Ioana Paar, Romania, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, 7-5, 6-2.

Advertisement

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Alison van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, and Laura Siegemund (3), Germany, 2-6, 7-5, 10-6.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First African American will lead military service as highest ranking officer