WTA Palermo Results

Thursday

At Country Time Club

Palermo, Italy

Purse: $225,500

Surface: Red clay

PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Anett Kontaveit (4), Estonia, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Petra Martic (1), Croatia, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Giulia Gatto-Monticone and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 7-5, 6-1.

Martina Trevisan and Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Georgina Garcia Perez and Sara Sorribes Tormo (1), Spain, 6-3, 2-6, 10-5.

