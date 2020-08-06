Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Palermo Results

August 6, 2020 11:24 am
 
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Country Time Club

Palermo, Italy

Purse: $225,500

Surface: Red clay

PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Anett Kontaveit (4), Estonia, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Petra Martic (1), Croatia, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Giulia Gatto-Monticone and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 7-5, 6-1.

Advertisement

Martina Trevisan and Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Georgina Garcia Perez and Sara Sorribes Tormo (1), Spain, 6-3, 2-6, 10-5.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Department turns 71 years old