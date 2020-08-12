WTA Prague Results

Wednesday
At TK Sparta Praha
Prague
Purse: $225,500
Surface: Red clay
PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from J&T Banka Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Petra Martic (2), Croatia, 6-1, 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, and Rosalie van Der Hoek, Netherlands, def. Jesika Maleckova and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 1-6, 10-4.
