WTA Prague Results

August 12, 2020 6:18 am
 
Wednesday

At TK Sparta Praha

Prague

Purse: $225,500

Surface: Red clay

PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from J&T Banka Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Petra Martic (2), Croatia, 6-1, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, and Rosalie van Der Hoek, Netherlands, def. Jesika Maleckova and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 1-6, 10-4.

The Associated Press

