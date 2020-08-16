Listen Live Sports

WTA Prague Results

August 16, 2020 6:19 am
 
Sunday

At TK Sparta Praha

Prague

Purse: $225,500

Surface: Red clay

PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Sunday from J&T Banka Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, 6-2, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Lucie Hradecka and Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru and Monica Niculescu (4), Romania, 6-2, 6-2.

