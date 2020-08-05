Listen Live Sports

WVU safety Martin to sit out season, cites health issues

August 5, 2020 5:36 pm
 
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia safety Kerry Martin is opting out of the upcoming college football season due to health concerns.

The sophomore made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter, saying he has sickle cell anemia and asthma and that he does not feel safe to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin said he came to West Virginia “to become a great football player and leave as a better man as well as having a better understanding about life, and to pursue my professional dream, but not to play during a worldwide pandemic.”

He also said “we don’t feel that my body matches my mental state to play the game.”

Martin said he plans to return next season as “a much more dynamic player.”

Last month, West Virginia parted ways with defensive coordinator Vic Koenning after Martin alleged the coach made a series of insensitive remarks, including against Hispanics.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootbal l and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

