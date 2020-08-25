Listen Live Sports

Yankees activate slugger Aaron Judge from injured list

August 25, 2020 4:05 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Yankees activated outfielder Aaron Judge from the injured list before Tuesday game against the Atlanta Braves.

Judge was shelved with an ailing right calf after hitting .290 with nine homers and 20 RBIs in 17 games.

His return provides a boost to a lineup that went 1-for-21 with runners in scoring position during a series last week against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In other moves, the Yankees placed left-hander Luis Avilán on the 10-day injured list with shoulder inflammation, retroactive to Saturday.

The team also recalled infielder-outfielder Miguel Andújar and right-hander Brooks Kriske from its alternate training site.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

