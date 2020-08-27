Yarbrough expected to start as Tampa Bay hosts Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (14-16, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (21-11, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Baltimore: John Means (0-2, 10.13 ERA) Tampa Bay: Ryan Yarbrough (0-2, 4.45 ERA)

LINE: Rays 0; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Baltimore will play on Thursday.

The Rays are 19-9 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .334 is fifth in the league. Yandy Diaz leads the lineup with an OBP of .423.

The Orioles are 7-10 against teams from the AL East. Baltimore has slugged .443, good for fourth in the MLB. Anthony Santander leads the team with a .631 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .676.

Santander leads the Orioles with 22 extra base hits and is batting .279.

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (right elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (right forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).

Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (left quad), Chris Davis: (knee), Pedro Severino: (left hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.