Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Yarbrough expected to start as Tampa Bay hosts Baltimore

August 27, 2020 3:05 am
 
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (14-16, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (21-11, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Baltimore: John Means (0-2, 10.13 ERA) Tampa Bay: Ryan Yarbrough (0-2, 4.45 ERA)

LINE: Rays 0; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Baltimore will play on Thursday.

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Rays are 19-9 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .334 is fifth in the league. Yandy Diaz leads the lineup with an OBP of .423.

The Orioles are 7-10 against teams from the AL East. Baltimore has slugged .443, good for fourth in the MLB. Anthony Santander leads the team with a .631 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .676.

Santander leads the Orioles with 22 extra base hits and is batting .279.

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (right elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (right forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).

Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (left quad), Chris Davis: (knee), Pedro Severino: (left hip).

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired