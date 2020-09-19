Listen Live Sports

19-year-old Bassett, Lewis help Rapids beat Earthquakes 5-0

September 23, 2020 11:14 pm
 
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Cole Bassett and Jonathan Lewis each scored for the second consecutive game and the Colorado Rapids beat the San Jose Earthquakes 5-0 on Wednesday night.

Bassett headed home an entry by Jack Price off a free kick to open the scoring in the 35th minute. The 19-year-old homegrown has three goals and an assist in the last four games.

The Rapids (5-4-4), who had two wins and scored 12 goals in their first nine games this season, have scored 11 times, with three wins, in the four games since.

Lewis, a 23-year-old, ran onto a no-look pass from Kellyn Acosta and put it away in the 50th minute, and an own goal made it 3-0 in the 70th. Nicolás Mezquida and Andre Shinyashiki added goals to cap the scoring.

San Jose (2-6-5) in winless in eight games and has been outscored 28-7 during that stretch, including a 6-1 loss to Portland on Saturday.

The Associated Press

