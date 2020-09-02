Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

2 Czech players quarantined ahead of Nations League games

September 3, 2020 6:59 am
 
< a min read
      

PRAGUE (AP) — West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and Leipzig striker Patrik Schick have been quarantined and will miss the Czech Republic’s UEFA Nations League game in Slovakia on Friday.

The team said Thursday that health authorities decided to isolate the two because they were in close contact with a staff member of the national team who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The two won’t travel with the team to Slovakia for the game in Bratislava despite both testing negative for the coronavirus.

Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar also left the team at the request of his club as a preventive measure.

Advertisement

It is not immediately clear if the players will be available for Monday’s Nations League game against Scotland in the Czech city of Olomouc.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Greek F-16s escort two Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B Lancers over Macedonia