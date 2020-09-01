2020 AFC North Team Schedules

|All Times Eastern
|AFC NORTH
|Baltimore Ravens
Sept. 13 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 20 at Houston, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 28 Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 4 at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 11 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 18 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 25 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 1 BYE
Nov. 8 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 15 New England*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 22 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 26 at Pittsburgh*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Dec. 3 Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon**)
Dec. 14 at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 20 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 22 New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jan. 3 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 13 Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 17 at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
Sept. 27 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 4 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 11 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 18 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 25 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 1 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 8 BYE
Nov. 15 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 22 at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 29 New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 6 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 13 Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 21 Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jan. 3 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 13 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 17 Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
Sept. 27 Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 4 at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 11 Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 18 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 25 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 1 Las Vegas, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 8 BYE
Nov. 15 Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 22 Philadelphia 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 29 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 6 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 14 Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 20 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 26 or 27 at New York Jets, TBD (TBD)
Jan. 3 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 14 at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 20 Denver, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 27 Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 4 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 11 Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 18 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 25 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 1 BYE
Nov. 8 at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 15 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 22 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 26 Baltimore*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Dec. 6 Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 13 at Buffalo*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Dec. 21 at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jan. 3 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
