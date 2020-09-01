Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

2020 AFC North Team Schedules

September 1, 2020 11:44 pm
 
2 min read
      
All Times Eastern
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens

Sept. 13 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 20 at Houston, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 28 Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 4 at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Advertisement

Oct. 11 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Oct. 18 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 BYE

Nov. 8 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 New England*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 22 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Nov. 26 at Pittsburgh*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 3 Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon**)

Dec. 14 at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 20 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 3 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals

Sept. 13 Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 17 at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 27 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 25 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 8 BYE

Nov. 15 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 29 New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 6 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 21 Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 3 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns

Sept. 13 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 17 Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 27 Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 4 at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 11 Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 Las Vegas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 8 BYE

Nov. 15 Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 Philadelphia 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 29 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 14 Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 20 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 26 or 27 at New York Jets, TBD (TBD)

Jan. 3 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Sept. 14 at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 20 Denver, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 27 Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 18 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 BYE

Nov. 8 at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 26 Baltimore*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 6 Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 13 at Buffalo*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 21 at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 3 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II