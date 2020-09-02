Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

2nd-half goals lift Real Salt Lake over LA Galaxy, 2-0

September 23, 2020 11:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach scored second-half goals and Real Salt Lake beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Real Salt Lake (4-4-5) ended a three-game home losing streak. The Galaxy (4-5-3) lost 2-0 to Colorado on Saturday — their first defeat since July 18 — and are winless in three.

Rusnak scored on a penalty kick in the 65th minute. Seven minutes later, Kreilach’s sixth goal of the season came from the top of the 18-yard box on a cross from Rusnak.

The Galaxy’s Sebastian Lletget missed wide off a set piece in the 15th minute. Cristian Pavon’s shot hit the crossbar in the 22nd. Lletget missed again from the center of the 6-yard box in the 80th.

Advertisement

David Bingham had four saves for the Galaxy.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit