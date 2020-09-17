Listen Live Sports

A brief look at Thursday’s opening round of the U.S. Open

September 17, 2020 8:05 pm
 
MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — A glance at Thursday’s opening round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot (All times EDT):

LEADING: Justin Thomas shot 5-under 65, the best U.S. Open round ever at Winged Foot.

FOLLOWING: Matthew Wolff, Thomas Pieters and Patrick Reed shot 66.

SOFT AND FRIENDLY: 21 players finished under par on a surprisingly tame Winged Foot. There were a total of 17 opening rounds under par in the five previous U.S. Opens at Winged Foot.

TIGER WATCH: After making a 40-footer for birdie on No. 16, Tiger Woods looked as if he would finish with some momentum. He closed bogey-double bogey, including a duffed pitch from in front of the 18th green, for a 73.

HOT OF THE DAY: Reed hit his tee shot in on one bounce for an ace on No. 7 to get him to 1 under and build momentum for his round.

LATE FINISH, EARLY START: Play was suspended because of darkness with three players — Connor Syme, Paul Barjon and Marty Jertson — left on the course

STAT OF THE DAY: Will Zalatoris made a 1, 2, 3 and 4 on the par 3s.

QUOTABLE: “I’m so sick of this.” —a struggling Phil Mickelson, caught on an on-course mic, after hitting an errant shot on the ninth hole. He shot 79, tied for second-to-last.

ON THE AIR: Streaming: Friday, 7:30-9:30 a.m. (Peacock). Television: Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (NBC).

