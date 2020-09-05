Listen Live Sports

A team-by-team look at policies for NFL fans attending games

September 5, 2020 12:47 pm
 
A team-by-team look at the policies for NFL fans attending games in the 2020 regular season. (As of Sept. 5, 2020).

Arizona — No fans in September for two games, against Washington and Detroit.

Atlanta — No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Seattle and on Sept. 27 against Chicago.

Baltimore — No fans for the start of the season.

Buffalo — No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against New York Jets and on Sept. 27 against Los Angeles Rams.

Carolina — No fans for season opener on Sept. 13, hopeful of fans in October.

Chicago — Team plans no fans for the start of the season.

Cincinnati — No fans for home opener on Sept. 13. State allowing 6,000 fans at Oct. 4 and Oct. 25 games.

Cleveland — State permitting 6,000 fans at Sept. 17 home opener against Cincinnati, Oct. 27 against Washington.

Dallas — Announced plans for limited capacity for all games.

Denver — No fans for home opener on Sept. 14 against Tennessee.

Detroit — No fans for first two games, against Chicago on Sept. 13 and New Orleans on Oct. 4.

Green Bay — No fans for first two games, against Detroit on Sept. 20 and Atlanta on Oct. 5.

Houston — No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Baltimore.

Indianapolis — No more than 25% capacity at games this season. Will have 2,500 fans maximum at opener on Sept. 20.

Jacksonville — Plans to have fans at about 25% of capacity at all games.

Kansas City — Plans to have fans at about 22% of capacity at all games (approximately 16,000).

Las Vegas — No fans for 2020 season.

Los Angeles Chargers — No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.

Los Angeles Rams — No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.

Miami — Maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the regular-season opener on Sept. 20 against Buffalo.

Minnesota — No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Green Bay and on Sept. 27 against Tennessee.

New England — No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Miami and on Sept. 27 against Las Vegas.

New Orleans — No fans for opener on Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay, have not ruled out fans on Sept. 27 against Green Bay.

New York Giants — No fans “until further notice.”

New York Jets — No fans “until further notice.”

Philadelphia — No fans “until further notice.”

Pittsburgh — No fans for first two homes games, vs. Denver and Houston.

San Francisco — No fans for Sept. 13 opener against Arizona.

Seattle — No fans for at least first three home games, on Sept. 20 against New England, on Sept. 27 against Dallas and on Oct. 11 against Minnesota.

Tampa Bay — No fans for first two home games, on Sept. 20 against Carolina and on Oct. 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tennessee — No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Jacksonville.

Washington — No fans for 2020 season.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

