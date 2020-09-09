Listen Live Sports

Abubakar’s stoppage-time goal helps Rapids tie Dynamo 1-1

September 9, 2020 11:21 pm
 
COMMERCE, CITY, Colo. (AP) — Lalas Abubakar scored in stoppage time to help the Colorado Rapids tie the Houston Dynamo 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Sam Vines lobbed an entry from nearly 40 yards out to Abubakar, who had slipped behind the defense, for a sliding finish from near the corner of the 6-yard box in the sixth minute of stoppage time. It was the first MLS assist for Vines, a 21-year-old homegrown defender.

Colorado (2-3-4) is unbeaten in its last three games but is winless since back-to-back victories to open the regular season.

Christian Ramirez tapped in a left-footer to open the scoring less than 20 seconds into the second half. Memo Rodríguez played a high entry from outside the area to the far post where Ramirez scored from point-blank range.

Marko Maric, a 24-year-old rookie who allowed four goals in a shutout loss to Sporting Kansas City on Monday, tied his season high with five saves for Houston.

Houston (3-2-5) is unbeaten in its last six games dating to a 2-1 loss at Portland on July 18.

The Rapids had 65.5% possession and outshot Houston 26-10.

