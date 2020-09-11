Listen Live Sports

Acuña leaves game after fouling ball off foot; no fracture

September 11, 2020 8:48 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left Friday’s game at Washington after he fouled a ball off his left foot in the fourth inning.

X-rays revealed no fracture and Acuña is considered day to day, the team announced.

The 21-year-old slugger went down on one knee after he fouled off the pitch from Nationals starter Erick Fedde. Acuña tried to walk off the injury before he was helped off the field by manager Brian Snitker and a trainer. He did not put weight on his left leg as he left the field.

Enter Inciarte replaced Acuña in center.

Acuña is batting .280 with 11 homers and 22 RBIs. He had homered in Atlanta’s previous two games.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

