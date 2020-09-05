Listen Live Sports

A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young lead Aces past Dream, 89-79

September 5, 2020 8:22 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 13 of her 21 points in the second half and Jackie Young sparked a fourth-quarter run to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 89-79 on Saturday night.

Wilson shot only 6 of 14 from the floor, but made 9 of 11 free throws. Young scored nine points, including six straight, during a 13-2 run that extended the Aces’ lead to 81-67 with 4:39 left. The Dream didn’t get closer than eight thereafter.

Young finished with 18 points. Angel McCoughtry and Kaylah McBride also had 18, and Dearica Hamby added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Las Vegas led by a point at halftime and four after three quarters.

The Aces (14-4) are a game back of first-place Seattle and one ahead of Minnesota and Los Angeles with four games remaining. The top two teams receive a double-bye into the playoff semifinals.

Betnijah Laney scored 21 points for Atlanta (5-14). Chennedy Carter added 19, Courtney Williams 18 and Elizabeth Williams 10.

