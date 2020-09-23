AL East Division Champions

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
2020 — Tampa Bay
2019 — New York Yankees
2018 — Boston Red Sox
2017 — Boston Red Sox
2016 — Boston Red Sox
2015 — Toronto Blue Jays
2014 — Baltimore Orioles
2013 — Boston Red Sox
2012 — New York Yankees
2011 — New York Yankees
2010 — Tampa Bay Rays
2009 — New York Yankees
2008 — Tampa Bay Rays
2007 — Boston Red Sox
2006 — New York Yankees
2005 — New York Yankees
2004 — New York Yankees
2003 — New York Yankees
2002 — New York Yankees
2001 — New York Yankees
2000 — New York Yankees
1999 — New York Yankees
1998 — New York Yankees
1997 — Baltimore Orioles
1996 — New York Yankees
1995 — Boston Red Sox
1994 — Strike
1993 — Toronto Blue Jays
1992 — Toronto Blue Jays
1991 — Toronto Blue Jays
1990 — Boston Red Sox
1989 — Toronto Blue Jays
1988 — Boston Red Sox
1987 — Detroit Tigers
1986 — Boston Red Sox
1985 — Toronto Blue Jays
1984 — Detroit Tigers
1983 — Baltimore Orioles
1982 — Milwaukee Brewers
1981 — New York Yankees
1980 — New York Yankees
1979 — Baltimore Orioles
1978 — New York Yankees
1977 — New York Yankees
1976 — New York Yankees
1975 — Boston Red Sox
1974 — Baltimore Orioles
1973 — Baltimore Orioles
1972 — Detroit Tigers
1971 — Baltimore Orioles
1970 — Baltimore Orioles
1969 — Baltimore Orioles
