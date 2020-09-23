Listen Live Sports

AL East Division Champions

September 23, 2020 11:43 pm
 
2020 — Tampa Bay

2019 — New York Yankees

2018 — Boston Red Sox

2017 — Boston Red Sox

2016 — Boston Red Sox

2015 — Toronto Blue Jays

2014 — Baltimore Orioles

2013 — Boston Red Sox

2012 — New York Yankees

2011 — New York Yankees

2010 — Tampa Bay Rays

2009 — New York Yankees

2008 — Tampa Bay Rays

2007 — Boston Red Sox

2006 — New York Yankees

2005 — New York Yankees

2004 — New York Yankees

2003 — New York Yankees

2002 — New York Yankees

2001 — New York Yankees

2000 — New York Yankees

1999 — New York Yankees

1998 — New York Yankees

1997 — Baltimore Orioles

1996 — New York Yankees

1995 — Boston Red Sox

1994 — Strike

1993 — Toronto Blue Jays

1992 — Toronto Blue Jays

1991 — Toronto Blue Jays

1990 — Boston Red Sox

1989 — Toronto Blue Jays

1988 — Boston Red Sox

1987 — Detroit Tigers

1986 — Boston Red Sox

1985 — Toronto Blue Jays

1984 — Detroit Tigers

1983 — Baltimore Orioles

1982 — Milwaukee Brewers

1981 — New York Yankees

1980 — New York Yankees

1979 — Baltimore Orioles

1978 — New York Yankees

1977 — New York Yankees

1976 — New York Yankees

1975 — Boston Red Sox

1974 — Baltimore Orioles

1973 — Baltimore Orioles

1972 — Detroit Tigers

1971 — Baltimore Orioles

1970 — Baltimore Orioles

1969 — Baltimore Orioles

