Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Al-Hilal disqualified from Asian CL after squad hit by virus

September 23, 2020 3:50 pm
 
2 min read
      

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Defending champion Al-Hilal was forced to withdraw from the Asian Champions League on Wednesday after being unable to field a full team due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The Saudi Arabian team has been hit with a reported 31 infections of players and officials during the group stage of Asia’s premier club competition, and could only name nine starting players and two substitute goalkeepers for the final Group B game against Shabab Al Ahli Dubai of the United Arab Emirates.

Tournament rules state that teams unable to field 13 players will forfeit all games, meaning that Al-Hilal, which had already clinched a place in the knockout stages due to previous results, will be unable to defend its title.

“All matches played by Al Hilal, who named only 11 players, are considered null and void according to Article 6 of the AFC Champions League regulations and therefore Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan and Shabab Al Ahli Dubai have progressed to the Round of 16 from Group B,” the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said in a statement released on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

Al-Hilal requested that the game be postponed to allow players to recover.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

“We only have 11 players before the match, including three goalkeepers,” Al-Hilal coach Roman Lazvan said. “In Europe, there are clear instructions to cancel or postpone matches in such circumstances.”

The request was denied.

The AFC said “a postponement would have a huge negative impact on the current match schedule of the AFC Champions League (West) and so no exception was granted.”

The competition was postponed in March but the western half of the continent restarted play this month. However, a new outbreak meant that Al-Wahda of the United Arab Emirates was unable to travel to Qatar, the regional hub and host of the west zone’s games.

The eastern zone restarts on Nov. 15. The final between the winners of the two zones is scheduled to take place on Dec. 19.

___

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit