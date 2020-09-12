Rays’ all lefty lineup routs struggling Red Sox 11-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nate Lowe hit two homers and drove in four runs as Tampa Bay fielded a lineup of all lefties, Blake Snell worked 5 1/3 scoreless innings and the AL East-leading Rays routed the cellar-dwelling Boston Red Sox 11-1 on Friday night.

Tampa Bay became the first major league team since at least 1900 to use a batting order with only left-handed batters, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Snell (4-1) gave up five hits and two walks. He struck out five.

Yoshi Tsutsugo also homered for the Rays, who stopped a three-game skid.

Advertisement

Boston rookie Bobby Dalbec had his five-game home run streak end but had an RBI double in the ninth.

Rays manager Kevin Cash stacked his lineup with lefties against right-hander Andrew Triggs, who made his second start with Boston.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke quickly countered by removing Triggs after he allowed a hit and walk in a scoreless first. However, Tsutsugo started the second with a homer off lefty Matt Hall (0-3).

Kevin Kiermaier had an RBI grounder in the third and Austin Meadows hit a two-run double in the fourth.

Hall gave up four runs and six hits over 2 1/3 innings.

TWINS 3, INDIANS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer and Kenta Maeda pitched seven shutout innings for Minnesota, as the Twins handed Cleveland ace Shane Bieber his first loss of the season.

Bieber (7-1) yielded five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in seven innings, matching a season-most three runs allowed on the homers by Buxton and rookie Ryan Jeffers.

Sergio Romo pitched a perfect eighth for the Twins. Taylor Rogers gave up a homer to José Ramírez in the ninth, then got his ninth save.

Minnesota stayed one game behind Chicago (28-16) in the American League Central race, pushing Cleveland (26-19) to 2 1/2 games back.

Maeda (5-1) allowed just four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

YANKEES 6, ORIOLES 0, 1st game

YANKEES 10, ORIOLES 1, 2nd game

NEW YORK (AP) — Luke Voit hit a pair of three-run home runs, Masahiro Tanaka and two relievers combined for a four-hitter and the Yankees completed a doubleheader sweep of Baltimore.

Gerrit Cole pitched a seven-inning two-hitter in the opener and the Yankees got homers from DJ LeMahieu, Brett Gardner and Kyle Higashioka.

New York moved 3 1/2 games ahead of the Orioles for the AL’s final postseason spot as the teams began a four-game series.

DJ Stewart put Baltimore ahead 1-0 with a solo homer in the first inning of the nightcap, but the Orioles fell apart after that.

Rookie Keegan Akin (0-1) took the loss.

Tanaka (2-2) allowed a run and three hits while striking out five on 91 pitches.

In the opener, Cole (5-3) opened with 4 2/3 hitless innings before Hanser Alberto singled. Cole struck out nine and walked one, finishing his gem in 114 pitches.

Alex Cobb (1-4) took the loss in his return from the injured list.

PHILLIES 11, MARLINS 0, 1st game

MARLINS 5, PHILLIES 3, 2nd game

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Alfaro had his fourth consecutive two-RBI game, and Miami salvaged a split of a doubleheader against Philadelphia.

Alfaro’s two-run single capped a three-run fourth for the Marlins. Yimi Garcia gave up a run for the first time this season but earned his first save since 2015.

In the opener, Aaron Nola struck out 10 and went the distance for the first time in his career as the Phillies handed the Marlins their worst drubbing in two days.

With the split, third-place Miami remained half a game behind the second-place Phillies in the NL East.

In the opener, Nola (5-3) didn’t allow a hit until Brian Anderson singled to cap a 10-pitch at-bat leading off the fifth. By then the Phillies had their 11-run lead.

Nola hit two batters, walked none, threw 106 pitches and reached double digits in strikeouts for the fourth time this year.

Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs with three hits, including his sixth homer. Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer, his 10th. Adam Haseley doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs.

Trevor Rogers (1-1) gave up nine runs, eight earned, in three-plus innings.

METS 18, BLUE JAYS 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob deGrom, wearing an NYPD cap in honor of first responders on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, pitched six strong innings and the Mets routed Toronto.

DeGrom (4-1) struck out nine and held the Blue Jays to three hits, two walks and a first-inning run, his 13th straight start allowing no more than two earned runs, the most by a Mets pitcher since Johan Santana in 2008-09. Erasmo Ramírez was credited with his first save since 2017.

Dominic Smith hit his first career grand slam and Wilson Ramos had a three-run double in a 10-run fourth inning. Ramos hit a late solo homer. Michael Conforto hit a three-run homer as the Mets scored four runs in the third.

Chase Anderson (0-1) allowed four runs in 2 2/3 innings. Former Mets prospect Anthony Kay was tagged four six runs while recording two outs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in the Toronto run on a sharp single.

WHITE SOX 4, TIGERS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez hit a three-run homer in Chicago’s four-run sixth inning, and the White Sox beat Detroit for their seventh straight win against the Tigers.

The AL Central-leading White Sox won for the sixth time in seven games overall, breaking through at the plate after they went hitless in the first five innings against Casey Mize. Evan Marshall (2-1), Codi Heuer and Alex Colomé combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Lucas Giolito.

Detroit looked ready to stop the streak when it opened a 3-0 lead in the top of the sixth. Jorge Bonifacio hit a sacrifice fly and Daz Cameron, the son of former big league outfielder Mike Cameron, added a two-run single for his first career hit and RBIs. Miguel Cabrera had his first stolen base since 2015 and No. 39 for his career.

José Cisnero (2-3) took the loss. Colomé worked the ninth for his 10th save.

NATIONALS 8, BRAVES 7, 12 inn.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael A. Taylor hit a game-ending single in the 12th inning, and Washington beat Atlanta after blowing a five-run lead for the second straight game.

Nationals relievers Kyle Finnegan and James Borque (1-0) worked out of bases-loaded jams in the 11th and 12th innings, respectively, and the NL East-leading Braves couldn’t score in three extra frames with a runner starting at second base.

Adam Eaton began the 12th on second for Washington and advanced to third on Trea Turner’s lineout. Juan Soto was walked intentionally before Grant Dayton (2-1) allowed Taylor’s single.

It was the longest game of the season by innings for both teams. Washington jumped out to a 5-0 lead for the second straight night after Atlanta rallied to win 7-6 on Thursday.

This time, the Braves tied it at 7 by scoring three runs in the ninth with two outs against Daniel Hudson, who blew a save for the fourth time this season.

REDS 3, CARDINALS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched a two-hitter for his first complete game in the majors, Joey Votto homered and Cincinnati beat St. Louis.

Castillo (2-5) struck out six and walked three in winning his second straight start. He outpitched Adam Wainwright (4-1), who allowed three runs in six innings. The Cardinals lost for the fourth time in six games.

Only twice did St. Louis get a runner to third against Castillo, who has given up just three earned runs in his past 15 innings.

Eugenio Suarez doubled in Shogo Akiyama in the Reds third.

Paul DeJong hit an RBI double in the second for St. Louis.

BREWERS 1, CUBS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich scored on Ryan Braun’s ninth-inning sacrifice fly, Brandon Woodruff pitched seven innings of one-hit ball and Milwaukee edged the Cubs.

Woodruff, Devin Williams and Josh Hader (1-1) combined on a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts.

Yelich walked leading off the ninth, and took third on Jedd Gyorko’s single to right off Rowan Wick (0-1), just the fourth hit for the Brewers.

Braun greeted Jeremy Jeffress with a fly to right fielder Jason Heyward a few steps in front of the warning track. Yelich scored without a throw.

ROYALS 4, PIRATES 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kris Bubic worked hard through five innings to earn his first major league win as Kansas City defeated Pittsburgh, extending the Royals win streak to four games.

Bubic (1-5) allowed one run on six hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out six. Greg Holland pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Royals star catcher Salvador Perez came off the injured list and hit a double and single. He had missed the last 20 games with fluid on his left eye.

Adalberto Mondesi homered, scored three runs and stole two bases for the Royals. Maikel Franco hit a pair of RBI singles.

Steven Brault (0-3) allowed three runs on five hits in four innings. Josh Bell’s two-run homer in the eighth drew the Pirates to within 4-3.

ATHLETICS 10, RANGERS 6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cleanup hitter Matt Olson connected for a grand slam off Luís Garcia after the Texas opener walked the bases loaded to start the game, and Oakland beat the Rangers.

Mike Fiers (5-2) won for the third time in three starts against the Rangers with six solid innings as the AL West-leading A’s moved a season-high 13 games over .500 and reduced their magic number for reaching the playoffs to single digits.

Olson’s 426-foot drive about 15 rows up in right field on a 3-2 pitch was his 13th homer and second grand slam this season. He added an RBI single.

Garcia (0-2) didn’t get an out in what was supposed to be the second tandem start for the right-hander with Jordan Lyles.

Robbie Grossman hit his fifth homer in the sixth.

Fiers gave up one run through six innings before Elvis Andrus homered leading off the seventh. He ended up allowing four runs with five strikeouts.

ROCKIES 8, ANGELS 4

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a two-out grand slam that capped a five-run rally in the ninth inning and lifted Colorado over the Angels.

Blackmon hammered Jose Quijada’s fastball down the middle of the plate on a 3-1 count over the wall in right center for his second grand slam of the season and third of his career. It was the fourth walk-off hit overall, three of them homers.

Ryan McMahon’s solo home run with one out in the Rockies ninth off Ty Buttrey (1-3) made it 4-all. Josh Fuentes then doubled to right-center and Daniel Murphy was intentionally walked, bringing on Quijada.

After Trevor Story walked with two outs to load the bases, Blackmon connected. It was Los Angeles’ major league-high 13th blown save of the season.

Blackmon finished with five RBIs and Story had two hits and three RBIs for the Rockies, who are in the chase for the NL’s final postseason spot.

Jared Walsh and Anthony Bemboom homered for the Angels. Walsh and Mike Trout each had two hits.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, MARINERS 3

PHOENIX (AP) — Caleb Smith threw three solid innings in his first outing with Arizona, long reliever Alex Young worked into the ninth and the Diamondbacks beat Seattle.

Smith gave up one hit — Dylan Moore’s solo homer in the third — in his first start since the Diamondbacks acquired him in a trade with the Marlins. The left-hander struck out three and walked one.

Young (2-3) gave up two runs on two hits over 5 1/3 innings and got the first out of the ninth by striking out Kyle Seager. Stefan Crichton retired the last two batters to finish the three-hitter for his first career save.

Seattle’s Yusei Kikuchi (2-3) alllowed four runs over six innings. The left-hander gave up six hits, walked one and struck out five.

Arizona jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first. Christian Walker’s triple scored Josh Rojas, Eduardo Escobar’s sacrifice fly scored Walker and Nick Ahmed’s single brought home Kole Calhoun, who hit a double.

The Diamondbacks led 4-1 after six innings. The Mariners got a run-scoring single in the seventh from José Marmolejos. Ty France homered in the eighth — his first with Seattle since being traded from the Padres — to make it 4-3.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.