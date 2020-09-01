Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

September 1, 2020 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 25 11 .694 _
New York 19 14 .576
Toronto 18 15 .545
Baltimore 15 19 .441 9
Boston 12 23 .343 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 22 13 .629 _
Cleveland 21 14 .600 1
Minnesota 20 16 .556
Detroit 16 16 .500
Kansas City 14 21 .400 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 12 .647 _
Houston 19 14 .576
Seattle 15 22 .405
Texas 12 21 .364
Los Angeles 12 24 .333 11

___

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Atlanta 6, Boston 3

Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Miami (Sánchez 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 0-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

