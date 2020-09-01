All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|25
|11
|.694
|_
|New York
|19
|14
|.576
|4½
|Toronto
|18
|15
|.545
|5½
|Baltimore
|15
|19
|.441
|9
|Boston
|12
|23
|.343
|12½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|22
|13
|.629
|_
|Cleveland
|21
|14
|.600
|1
|Minnesota
|20
|16
|.556
|2½
|Detroit
|16
|16
|.500
|4½
|Kansas City
|14
|21
|.400
|8
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|Houston
|19
|14
|.576
|2½
|Seattle
|15
|22
|.405
|8½
|Texas
|12
|21
|.364
|9½
|Los Angeles
|12
|24
|.333
|11
___
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Atlanta 6, Boston 3
Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Miami (Sánchez 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 7:30 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (López 0-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
