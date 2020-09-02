All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|26
|12
|.684
|_
|New York
|20
|15
|.571
|4½
|Toronto
|19
|16
|.543
|5½
|Baltimore
|16
|20
|.444
|9
|Boston
|12
|25
|.324
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|23
|14
|.622
|_
|Chicago
|22
|15
|.595
|1
|Minnesota
|22
|16
|.579
|1½
|Detroit
|17
|17
|.500
|4½
|Kansas City
|14
|23
|.378
|9
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|Houston
|20
|15
|.571
|2½
|Seattle
|15
|22
|.405
|8½
|Texas
|13
|22
|.371
|9½
|Los Angeles
|12
|25
|.324
|11½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 3, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5
Atlanta 10, Boston 3
Detroit 12, Milwaukee 1
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 1
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 6, Houston 5, 10 innings
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Atlanta 7, Boston 5
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 0
Houston 2, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 1
San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Texas (Lynn 4-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-2) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 7:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
