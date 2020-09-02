Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

September 2, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 26 12 .684 _
New York 20 15 .571
Toronto 19 16 .543
Baltimore 16 20 .444 9
Boston 12 25 .324 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 23 14 .622 _
Chicago 22 15 .595 1
Minnesota 22 16 .579
Detroit 17 17 .500
Kansas City 14 23 .378 9

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 12 .647 _
Houston 20 15 .571
Seattle 15 22 .405
Texas 13 22 .371
Los Angeles 12 25 .324 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 3, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5

Atlanta 10, Boston 3

Detroit 12, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 1

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 6, Houston 5, 10 innings

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 0

Houston 2, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Texas (Lynn 4-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Walker 3-2) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 7:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

