All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tampa Bay
|27
|12
|.692
|New York
|21
|17
|.553
|Toronto
|21
|17
|.553
|Baltimore
|17
|21
|.447
|Boston
|13
|27
|.325
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|24
|15
|.615
|Cleveland
|23
|15
|.605
|Minnesota
|24
|16
|.600
|Detroit
|17
|19
|.472
|Kansas City
|14
|25
|.359
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|22
|13
|.629
|Houston
|21
|16
|.568
|Seattle
|16
|22
|.421
|Los Angeles
|14
|25
|.359
|Texas
|13
|24
|.351
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Thursday’s Games
Houston 8, Texas 4
N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0
Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 6
Toronto 6, Boston 2, 10 innings
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 2, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 8, Boston 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2, 8 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4
Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1
Boston 3, Toronto 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 6, Texas 3
San Diego 7, Oakland 0
L.A. Angels 6, Houston 5, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
San Diego (Paddack 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 7:07 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-2) at Baltimore (Akin 0-0), 7:35 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 2-3), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 0-0), 10:37 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
