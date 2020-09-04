Listen Live Sports

September 4, 2020 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct
Tampa Bay 27 12 .692
New York 21 17 .553
Toronto 21 17 .553
Baltimore 17 21 .447
Boston 13 27 .325

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
Chicago 24 15 .615
Cleveland 23 15 .605
Minnesota 24 16 .600
Detroit 17 19 .472
Kansas City 14 25 .359

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
Oakland 22 13 .629
Houston 21 16 .568
Seattle 16 22 .421
Los Angeles 14 25 .359
Texas 13 24 .351

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston 8, Texas 4

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0

Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 6

Toronto 6, Boston 2, 10 innings

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 2, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Toronto 8, Boston 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Boston 3, Toronto 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 6, Texas 3

San Diego 7, Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 5, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 7:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-2) at Baltimore (Akin 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 1-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 0-0), 10:37 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

