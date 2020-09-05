All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Tampa Bay
|27
|13
|.675
|
|Toronto
|21
|17
|.553
|
|New York
|21
|18
|.538
|
|Baltimore
|18
|21
|.462
|
|Boston
|13
|27
|.325
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Chicago
|25
|15
|.625
|
|Cleveland
|24
|15
|.615
|
|Minnesota
|25
|16
|.610
|
|Detroit
|17
|20
|.459
|
|Kansas City
|14
|26
|.350
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Oakland
|23
|13
|.639
|
|Houston
|21
|17
|.553
|
|Seattle
|16
|22
|.421
|
|Los Angeles
|15
|25
|.375
|
|Texas
|13
|24
|.351
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 2, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 8, Boston 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2, 8 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4
Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1
Boston 3, Toronto 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 6, Texas 3
San Diego 7, Oakland 0
L.A. Angels 6, Houston 5, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 8, San Diego 4
Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 10, Houston 9, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 10:50 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-1) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 6-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-2) at Kansas City (Keller 3-1), 2:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-1) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 1-2) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-3) at Seattle (Dunn 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.