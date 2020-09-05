Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

September 5, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct
Tampa Bay 27 13 .675
Toronto 21 17 .553
New York 21 18 .538
Baltimore 18 21 .462
Boston 13 27 .325

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
Chicago 25 15 .625
Cleveland 24 15 .615
Minnesota 25 16 .610
Detroit 17 20 .459
Kansas City 14 26 .350

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
Oakland 23 13 .639
Houston 21 17 .553
Seattle 16 22 .421
Los Angeles 15 25 .375
Texas 13 24 .351

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 2, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Toronto 8, Boston 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Boston 3, Toronto 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 6, Texas 3

San Diego 7, Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 5, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 8, San Diego 4

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 10, Houston 9, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 10:50 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-1) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 6-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-2) at Kansas City (Keller 3-1), 2:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-1) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richards 1-2) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-3) at Seattle (Dunn 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

