Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

September 6, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct
Tampa Bay 28 13 .683
Toronto 22 18 .550
New York 21 19 .525
Baltimore 19 21 .475
Boston 14 28 .333

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
Chicago 26 15 .634
Cleveland 25 15 .625
Minnesota 25 17 .595
Detroit 18 20 .474
Kansas City 14 27 .341

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
Oakland 23 13 .639
Houston 21 18 .538
Seattle 18 22 .450
Los Angeles 16 25 .390
Texas 13 26 .333

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 8, San Diego 4

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 10, Houston 9, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3

Boston 9, Toronto 8

Seattle 5, Texas 3

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 2

Detroit 10, Minnesota 8

Toronto 10, Boston 8

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 6:37 p.m.

Houston (Javier 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 6:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA nurses deploy to assist Gulf Coast medical facilities