All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Tampa Bay
|28
|13
|.683
|
|Toronto
|22
|18
|.550
|
|New York
|21
|19
|.525
|
|Baltimore
|19
|21
|.475
|
|Boston
|14
|28
|.333
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Chicago
|26
|15
|.634
|
|Cleveland
|25
|15
|.625
|
|Minnesota
|25
|17
|.595
|
|Detroit
|18
|20
|.474
|
|Kansas City
|14
|27
|.341
|
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Oakland
|23
|13
|.639
|
|Houston
|21
|18
|.538
|
|Seattle
|18
|22
|.450
|
|Los Angeles
|16
|25
|.390
|
|Texas
|13
|26
|.333
|
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 8, San Diego 4
Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 10, Houston 9, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3
Boston 9, Toronto 8
Seattle 5, Texas 3
L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 2
Detroit 10, Minnesota 8
Toronto 10, Boston 8
Seattle 4, Texas 3
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 6:37 p.m.
Houston (Javier 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-3), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 6:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
