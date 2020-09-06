All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Tampa Bay 28 13 .683 Toronto 22 18 .550 New York 21 19 .525 Baltimore 19 21 .475 Boston 14 28 .333

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 26 15 .634 Cleveland 25 15 .625 Minnesota 25 17 .595 Detroit 18 20 .474 Kansas City 14 27 .341

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Oakland 23 13 .639 Houston 21 18 .538 Seattle 18 22 .450 Los Angeles 16 25 .390 Texas 13 26 .333

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 8, San Diego 4

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 10, Houston 9, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3

Boston 9, Toronto 8

Seattle 5, Texas 3

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 2

Detroit 10, Minnesota 8

Toronto 10, Boston 8

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 6:37 p.m.

Houston (Javier 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 6:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

