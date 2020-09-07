Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

September 7, 2020 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct
Tampa Bay 28 14 .667
Toronto 23 18 .561
New York 21 20 .512
Baltimore 19 21 .475
Boston 14 28 .333

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
Chicago 26 15 .634
Cleveland 26 15 .634
Minnesota 26 17 .605
Detroit 18 21 .462
Kansas City 14 28 .333

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
Oakland 23 14 .622
Houston 21 19 .525
Seattle 19 22 .463
Los Angeles 17 25 .405
Texas 13 27 .325

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 2

Detroit 10, Minnesota 8

Toronto 10, Boston 8

Seattle 4, Texas 3

San Diego 5, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 5

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Detroit 2

Seattle 8, Texas 4

Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 2

Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 7

Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Berríos 3-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-3) at Houston (Greinke 3-0), 6:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at Toronto (Walker 3-2), 6:37 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-2) at Texas (Lynn 4-2), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Minor 0-5), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

