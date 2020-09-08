All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|28
|15
|.651
|_
|Toronto
|24
|18
|.571
|3½
|New York
|21
|21
|.500
|6½
|Baltimore
|20
|21
|.488
|7
|Boston
|15
|29
|.341
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|26
|16
|.619
|_
|Cleveland
|26
|16
|.619
|_
|Minnesota
|27
|18
|.600
|½
|Detroit
|19
|21
|.475
|6
|Kansas City
|15
|28
|.349
|11½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|25
|15
|.625
|_
|Houston
|22
|21
|.512
|4½
|Seattle
|19
|23
|.452
|7
|Los Angeles
|17
|26
|.395
|9½
|Texas
|14
|27
|.341
|11½
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Detroit 2
Seattle 8, Texas 4
Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 2
Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 7
Oakland 6, Houston 0
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Oakland 4, Houston 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2
Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3
Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1
Houston 5, Oakland 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 6, Seattle 5
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 2-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (García 0-1) at Toronto (Roark 2-1), 6:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (López 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2) at Texas (Cody 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-3), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Houston at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
