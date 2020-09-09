Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

September 9, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 28 15 .651 _
Toronto 24 19 .558 4
New York 22 21 .512 6
Baltimore 20 22 .476
Boston 15 29 .341 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 27 16 .628 _
Cleveland 26 17 .605 1
Minnesota 27 18 .600 1
Detroit 19 22 .463 7
Kansas City 16 28 .364 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 26 15 .634 _
Houston 22 22 .500
Seattle 19 24 .442 8
Los Angeles 17 27 .386 10½
Texas 15 27 .357 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Advertisement

Oakland 4, Houston 2, 7 innings, 1st game

        Insight by Pega: A new Federal News Network survey examines how over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic emphatically reminded non-IT people about the value of IT.

Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2

Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 5, Oakland 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 6, Seattle 5

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 3, Houston 2

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 4-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Singer 1-4) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lights illuminate the Pentagon 9/11 memorial