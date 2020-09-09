All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|28
|15
|.651
|_
|Toronto
|24
|19
|.558
|4
|New York
|22
|21
|.512
|6
|Baltimore
|20
|22
|.476
|7½
|Boston
|15
|29
|.341
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|27
|16
|.628
|_
|Cleveland
|26
|17
|.605
|1
|Minnesota
|27
|18
|.600
|1
|Detroit
|19
|22
|.463
|7
|Kansas City
|16
|28
|.364
|11½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|26
|15
|.634
|_
|Houston
|22
|22
|.500
|5½
|Seattle
|19
|24
|.442
|8
|Los Angeles
|17
|27
|.386
|10½
|Texas
|15
|27
|.357
|11½
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Oakland 4, Houston 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2
Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3
Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1
Houston 5, Oakland 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 6, Seattle 5
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0
Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 3, Houston 2
San Francisco 10, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 4-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-4), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Singer 1-4) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
