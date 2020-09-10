Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

September 10, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct
Tampa Bay 28 17 .622
Toronto 24 19 .558
New York 22 21 .512
Baltimore 20 22 .476
Boston 17 29 .370

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
Chicago 27 16 .628
Minnesota 27 18 .600
Cleveland 26 18 .591
Detroit 20 23 .465
Kansas City 17 28 .378

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
Oakland 27 15 .643
Houston 22 23 .489
Seattle 19 24 .442
Los Angeles 18 27 .400
Texas 15 28 .349

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 3, Houston 2

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Oakland 3, Houston 1

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-2), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Boston (Triggs 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (TBD) at Texas (Lyles 1-4), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

