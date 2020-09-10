All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|28
|17
|.622
|_
|Toronto
|24
|19
|.558
|3
|New York
|22
|21
|.512
|5
|Baltimore
|20
|22
|.476
|6½
|Boston
|17
|29
|.370
|11½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|27
|16
|.628
|_
|Minnesota
|27
|18
|.600
|1
|Cleveland
|26
|18
|.591
|1½
|Detroit
|20
|23
|.465
|7
|Kansas City
|17
|28
|.378
|11
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|27
|15
|.643
|_
|Houston
|22
|23
|.489
|6½
|Seattle
|19
|24
|.442
|8½
|Los Angeles
|18
|27
|.400
|10½
|Texas
|15
|28
|.349
|12½
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0
Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 3, Houston 2
San Francisco 10, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Oakland 3, Houston 1
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-2), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.
Boston (Triggs 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-1), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (TBD) at Texas (Lyles 1-4), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 7-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
