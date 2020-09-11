Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

September 11, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 29 16 .644 _
Toronto 24 20 .545
New York 24 21 .533 5
Baltimore 20 24 .455
Boston 16 30 .348 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 28 16 .636 _
Minnesota 28 18 .609 1
Cleveland 26 19 .578
Detroit 20 24 .455 8
Kansas City 18 28 .391 11

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 28 15 .651 _
Houston 22 23 .489 7
Seattle 19 25 .432
Los Angeles 18 28 .391 11½
Texas 15 29 .341 13½

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Oakland 3, Houston 1

Advertisement

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Oakland 10, Texas 6

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 1-4), 6:37 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 3-1) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 8:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at Texas (Allard 0-5), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Ranger awarded Medal of Honor for Hostage Rescue