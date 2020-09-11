All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|29
|16
|.644
|_
|Toronto
|24
|20
|.545
|4½
|New York
|24
|21
|.533
|5
|Baltimore
|20
|24
|.455
|8½
|Boston
|16
|30
|.348
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|28
|16
|.636
|_
|Minnesota
|28
|18
|.609
|1
|Cleveland
|26
|19
|.578
|2½
|Detroit
|20
|24
|.455
|8
|Kansas City
|18
|28
|.391
|11
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|28
|15
|.651
|_
|Houston
|22
|23
|.489
|7
|Seattle
|19
|25
|.432
|9½
|Los Angeles
|18
|28
|.391
|11½
|Texas
|15
|29
|.341
|13½
___
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Oakland 3, Houston 1
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 11, Boston 1
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Oakland 10, Texas 6
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 1-4), 6:37 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 3-1) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 8:07 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at Texas (Allard 0-5), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.
