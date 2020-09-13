All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|30
|17
|.638
|_
|Toronto
|26
|20
|.565
|3½
|New York
|26
|21
|.553
|4
|Baltimore
|20
|26
|.435
|9½
|Boston
|17
|31
|.354
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|30
|16
|.652
|_
|Minnesota
|30
|18
|.625
|1
|Cleveland
|26
|21
|.553
|4½
|Detroit
|20
|26
|.435
|10
|Kansas City
|20
|28
|.417
|11
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|Houston
|23
|24
|.489
|6½
|Seattle
|21
|25
|.457
|8
|Los Angeles
|20
|28
|.417
|10
|Texas
|17
|30
|.362
|12½
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 1, 10 innings
Texas 5, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago White Sox 14, Detroit 0
Oakland 10, Texas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4
Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2
Texas 6, Oakland 3
Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3
Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1
Monday’s Games
Oakland (Luzardo 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-2), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-0), 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Minor 0-5) at Seattle (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.