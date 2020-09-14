All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Tampa Bay 30 17 .638 Toronto 26 20 .565 New York 26 21 .553 Baltimore 21 26 .447 Boston 17 31 .354

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 30 16 .652 Minnesota 30 18 .625 Cleveland 26 21 .553 Detroit 20 26 .435 Kansas City 20 28 .417

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Oakland 30 18 .625 Houston 23 24 .489 Seattle 22 26 .458 Los Angeles 20 28 .417 Texas 17 30 .362

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2

Texas 6, Oakland 3

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5

L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3

Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1

Monday’s Games

Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1

Oakland 9, Seattle 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Walker 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (García 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Detroit (Boyd 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Cody 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

