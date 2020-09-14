All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|30
|17
|.638
|_
|Toronto
|26
|20
|.565
|3½
|New York
|26
|21
|.553
|4
|Baltimore
|21
|26
|.447
|9
|Boston
|17
|31
|.354
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|30
|16
|.652
|_
|Minnesota
|30
|18
|.625
|1
|Cleveland
|26
|21
|.553
|4½
|Detroit
|20
|26
|.435
|10
|Kansas City
|20
|28
|.417
|11
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|30
|18
|.625
|_
|Houston
|23
|24
|.489
|6½
|Seattle
|22
|26
|.458
|8
|Los Angeles
|20
|28
|.417
|10
|Texas
|17
|30
|.362
|12½
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2
Texas 6, Oakland 3
Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3
Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1
Monday’s Games
Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1
Oakland 9, Seattle 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (García 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Detroit (Boyd 1-6), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Cody 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
