All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|31
|17
|.646
|_
|New York
|27
|21
|.563
|4
|Toronto
|26
|21
|.553
|4½
|Baltimore
|21
|27
|.438
|10
|Boston
|18
|31
|.367
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|32
|16
|.667
|_
|Minnesota
|30
|20
|.600
|3
|Cleveland
|26
|22
|.542
|6
|Detroit
|21
|26
|.447
|10½
|Kansas City
|20
|29
|.408
|12½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|30
|19
|.612
|_
|Houston
|24
|24
|.500
|5½
|Seattle
|22
|26
|.458
|7½
|Los Angeles
|20
|28
|.417
|9½
|Texas
|17
|31
|.354
|12½
___
Monday’s Games
Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1
Oakland 9, Seattle 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 2, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1
N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1
Detroit 6, Kansas City 0
Houston 4, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Roark 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 9:45 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
