All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|32
|18
|.640
|_
|New York
|28
|21
|.571
|3½
|Toronto
|26
|22
|.542
|5
|Baltimore
|22
|28
|.440
|10
|Boston
|19
|32
|.373
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Chicago
|33
|17
|.660
|_
|Minnesota
|31
|21
|.596
|3
|Cleveland
|26
|23
|.531
|6½
|Detroit
|21
|27
|.438
|11
|Kansas City
|21
|29
|.420
|12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|31
|19
|.620
|_
|Houston
|25
|25
|.500
|6
|Seattle
|22
|28
|.440
|9
|Los Angeles
|21
|30
|.412
|10½
|Texas
|18
|32
|.360
|13
z-clinched playoff berth
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Colorado 1
Kansas City 4, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 2
Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1
Miami 8, Boston 4
Texas 1, Houston 0
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6
San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 1st game
L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3
San Francisco 6, Seattle 4
Houston 2, Texas 1
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:50 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-4), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0) at Cincinnati (Antone 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-4), 7:35 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cahill 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
