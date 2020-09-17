Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

September 17, 2020
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 32 18 .640 _
New York 28 21 .571
Toronto 26 22 .542 5
Baltimore 22 28 .440 10
Boston 19 32 .373 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 33 17 .660 _
Minnesota 31 21 .596 3
Cleveland 26 23 .531
Detroit 21 27 .438 11
Kansas City 21 29 .420 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 31 19 .620 _
Houston 25 25 .500 6
Seattle 22 28 .440 9
Los Angeles 21 30 .412 10½
Texas 18 32 .360 13

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 2

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 8, Boston 4

Texas 1, Houston 0

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6

San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 1st game

L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3

San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

Houston 2, Texas 1

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:50 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-4), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0) at Cincinnati (Antone 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-4), 7:35 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cahill 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

