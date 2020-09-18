All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Tampa Bay
|34
|18
|.654
|_
|New York
|30
|21
|.588
|3½
|Toronto
|26
|25
|.510
|7½
|Baltimore
|22
|30
|.423
|12
|Boston
|19
|33
|.365
|15
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Chicago
|33
|18
|.647
|_
|Minnesota
|31
|22
|.585
|3
|Cleveland
|28
|23
|.549
|5
|Detroit
|21
|29
|.420
|11½
|Kansas City
|21
|30
|.412
|12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|32
|19
|.627
|_
|Houston
|25
|26
|.490
|7
|Seattle
|22
|29
|.431
|10
|Los Angeles
|22
|30
|.423
|10½
|Texas
|18
|33
|.353
|14
z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 1st game
L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3
San Francisco 6, Seattle 4
Houston 2, Texas 1
Cleveland 10, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 1, Detroit 0
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0
Arizona 6, Houston 3
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 12 innings
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
San Diego 6, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 4-3), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-3), 7:07 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2) at Boston (Mazza 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2) at Baltimore (López 2-0), 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
