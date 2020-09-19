All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct z-Tampa Bay 35 18 .660 New York 31 21 .596 Toronto 26 26 .500 Baltimore 22 31 .415 Boston 19 34 .358

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct z-Chicago 34 18 .654 z-Minnesota 32 22 .593 Cleveland 28 24 .538 Detroit 22 29 .431 Kansas City 21 31 .404

West Division

W L Pct z-Oakland 33 19 .635 Houston 26 26 .500 Seattle 23 29 .442 Los Angeles 23 30 .434 Texas 18 34 .346

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 1, Detroit 0

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0

Arizona 6, Houston 3

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 12 innings

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

San Diego 6, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at Baltimore (Means 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (García 2-1) at Boston (Houck 1-0), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-6), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Oakland (Minor 1-5), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Cody 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

