All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Tampa Bay
|35
|18
|.660
|New York
|31
|21
|.596
|Toronto
|26
|26
|.500
|Baltimore
|22
|31
|.415
|Boston
|19
|34
|.358
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Chicago
|34
|18
|.654
|z-Minnesota
|32
|22
|.593
|Cleveland
|28
|24
|.538
|Detroit
|22
|29
|.431
|Kansas City
|21
|31
|.404
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Oakland
|33
|19
|.635
|Houston
|26
|26
|.500
|Seattle
|23
|29
|.442
|Los Angeles
|23
|30
|.434
|Texas
|18
|34
|.346
z-clinched playoff berth
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 1, Detroit 0
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0
Arizona 6, Houston 3
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 12 innings
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
San Diego 6, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
Detroit 5, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at Baltimore (Means 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (García 2-1) at Boston (Houck 1-0), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-6), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Oakland (Minor 1-5), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Cody 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
