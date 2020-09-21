Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

September 21, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-Tampa Bay 36 19 .655 _
z-New York 31 23 .574
Toronto 28 26 .519
Baltimore 23 31 .426 12½
Boston 20 34 .370 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 34 20 .630 _
z-Minnesota 33 22 .600
Cleveland 30 24 .556 4
Detroit 22 30 .423 11
Kansas City 22 32 .407 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-Oakland 33 20 .623 _
Houston 27 26 .509 6
Los Angeles 24 31 .436 10
Seattle 23 30 .434 10
Texas 19 35 .352 14½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 7, Detroit 4

Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Toronto (Anderson 0-2), 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-3) at Seattle (Newsome 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

