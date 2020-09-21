All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|z-Tampa Bay
|36
|19
|.655
|
|z-New York
|31
|23
|.574
|
|Toronto
|28
|26
|.519
|
|Baltimore
|23
|31
|.426
|
|Boston
|20
|34
|.370
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|z-Chicago
|34
|20
|.630
|
|z-Minnesota
|33
|22
|.600
|
|Cleveland
|30
|24
|.556
|
|Detroit
|22
|30
|.423
|
|Kansas City
|22
|32
|.407
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|z-Oakland
|33
|20
|.623
|
|Houston
|27
|26
|.509
|
|Los Angeles
|24
|31
|.436
|
|Seattle
|23
|30
|.434
|
|Texas
|19
|35
|.352
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
z-clinched playoff berth
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 7, Detroit 4
Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
San Francisco 14, Oakland 2
San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5
Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (López 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Toronto (Anderson 0-2), 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 1-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-3) at Seattle (Newsome 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
