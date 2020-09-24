On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 10:01 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct
x-Tampa Bay 37 20 .649
z-New York 32 25 .561
z-Toronto 30 27 .526
Baltimore 24 33 .421
Boston 22 35 .386

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
z-Minnesota 35 22 .614
z-Chicago 34 23 .596
z-Cleveland 33 24 .579
Kansas City 24 33 .421
Detroit 22 33 .400

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
x-Oakland 34 22 .607
Houston 29 28 .509
Los Angeles 26 31 .456
Seattle 25 31 .446
Texas 19 38 .333

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

        Read more Sports News news.

Arizona 7, Texas 3

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 3, Houston 2

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

Toronto 14, N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 9, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 7, Detroit 6

Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 13, Boston 1

Houston 12, Texas 4

Kansas City 8, Detroit 7

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (López 2-1) at Toronto (Walker 4-3), 6:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Mazza 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 4-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Texas (Cody 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 2-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|2 2020 Virtual SO/LIC
10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment