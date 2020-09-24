All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|37
|20
|.649
|_
|z-New York
|32
|25
|.561
|5
|z-Toronto
|30
|27
|.526
|7
|Baltimore
|24
|33
|.421
|13
|Boston
|22
|35
|.386
|15
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Minnesota
|35
|22
|.614
|_
|z-Chicago
|34
|23
|.596
|1
|z-Cleveland
|33
|24
|.579
|2
|Kansas City
|24
|33
|.421
|11
|Detroit
|22
|33
|.400
|12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Oakland
|34
|22
|.607
|_
|Houston
|29
|28
|.509
|5½
|Los Angeles
|26
|31
|.456
|8½
|Seattle
|25
|31
|.446
|9
|Texas
|19
|38
|.333
|15½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2
Arizona 7, Texas 3
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 3, Houston 2
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
Toronto 14, N.Y. Yankees 1
Boston 9, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3
Minnesota 7, Detroit 6
Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 13, Boston 1
Houston 12, Texas 4
Kansas City 8, Detroit 7
L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (López 2-1) at Toronto (Walker 4-3), 6:37 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Mazza 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 4-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-3), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Texas (Cody 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 2-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
