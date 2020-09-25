On Air: Motley Fool Money
American League Glance

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 38 20 .655 _
z-New York 32 26 .552 6
z-Toronto 31 27 .534 7
Baltimore 24 34 .414 14
Boston 22 36 .379 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Minnesota 35 23 .603 _
z-Chicago 34 24 .586 1
z-Cleveland 34 24 .586 1
Kansas City 25 33 .431 10
Detroit 22 34 .393 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Oakland 35 22 .614 _
z-Houston 29 29 .500
Los Angeles 26 32 .448
Seattle 25 32 .439 10
Texas 20 38 .345 15½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 13, Boston 1

Houston 12, Texas 4

Kansas City 8, Detroit 7

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

Friday’s Games

Toronto 10, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4

Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Atlanta 8, Boston 7, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2

Oakland 3, Seattle 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 5

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-5) at Seattle (Sheffield 4-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Means 2-3) at Toronto (Walker 4-3), 6:37 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-7) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Texas (Gibson 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Oakland (Minor 1-6), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.

