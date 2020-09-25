All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|38
|20
|.655
|_
|z-New York
|32
|26
|.552
|6
|z-Toronto
|31
|27
|.534
|7
|Baltimore
|24
|34
|.414
|14
|Boston
|22
|36
|.379
|16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Minnesota
|35
|23
|.603
|_
|z-Chicago
|34
|24
|.586
|1
|z-Cleveland
|34
|24
|.586
|1
|Kansas City
|25
|33
|.431
|10
|Detroit
|22
|34
|.393
|12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Oakland
|35
|22
|.614
|_
|z-Houston
|29
|29
|.500
|6½
|Los Angeles
|26
|32
|.448
|9½
|Seattle
|25
|32
|.439
|10
|Texas
|20
|38
|.345
|15½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 13, Boston 1
Houston 12, Texas 4
Kansas City 8, Detroit 7
L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1
Friday’s Games
Toronto 10, Baltimore 5
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4
Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Atlanta 8, Boston 7, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2
Oakland 3, Seattle 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 5
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-5) at Seattle (Sheffield 4-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Means 2-3) at Toronto (Walker 4-3), 6:37 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-7) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Texas (Gibson 2-6), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Oakland (Minor 1-6), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.
