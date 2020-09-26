Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
September 26, 2020 10:01 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct
x-Tampa Bay 38 20 .655
z-New York 32 26 .552
z-Toronto 31 27 .534
Baltimore 24 34 .414
Boston 22 36 .379

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
z-Minnesota 35 23 .603
z-Chicago 34 24 .586
z-Cleveland 34 24 .586
Kansas City 25 33 .431
Detroit 22 34 .393

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
x-Oakland 35 22 .614
z-Houston 29 29 .500
Los Angeles 26 32 .448
Seattle 25 32 .439
Texas 20 38 .345

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 10, Baltimore 5

        Read more Sports News news.

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4

Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Atlanta 8, Boston 7, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2

Oakland 3, Seattle 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 5

Saturday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-5), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Texas (Lyles 1-6), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 1-0) at Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Hill 2-2), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-3) at Cleveland (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 7-2) at Oakland (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment