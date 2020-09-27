All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct x-Tampa Bay 40 20 .667 z-New York 33 27 .550 z-Toronto 32 28 .533 Baltimore 25 35 .417 Boston 24 36 .400

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct x-Minnesota 36 24 .600 z-Chicago 35 25 .583 z-Cleveland 35 25 .583 Kansas City 26 34 .433 Detroit 23 35 .397

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct x-Oakland 36 24 .600 z-Houston 29 31 .483 Seattle 27 33 .450 Los Angeles 26 34 .433 Texas 22 38 .367

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4

Seattle 5, Oakland 1, 8 innings, 1st game

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

Texas 6, Houston 1

Seattle 12, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Boston 8, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6

Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Oakland 6, Seattle 2

Boston 9, Atlanta 1

Texas 8, Houston 4

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

