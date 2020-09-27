All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|40
|20
|.667
|_
|z-New York
|33
|27
|.550
|7
|z-Toronto
|32
|28
|.533
|8
|Baltimore
|25
|35
|.417
|15
|Boston
|24
|36
|.400
|16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Minnesota
|36
|24
|.600
|_
|z-Chicago
|35
|25
|.583
|1
|z-Cleveland
|35
|25
|.583
|1
|Kansas City
|26
|34
|.433
|10
|Detroit
|23
|35
|.397
|12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Oakland
|36
|24
|.600
|_
|z-Houston
|29
|31
|.483
|7
|Seattle
|27
|33
|.450
|9
|Los Angeles
|26
|34
|.433
|10
|Texas
|22
|38
|.367
|14
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4
Seattle 5, Oakland 1, 8 innings, 1st game
Toronto 5, Baltimore 2
Texas 6, Houston 1
Seattle 12, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Boston 8, Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1
Baltimore 7, Toronto 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0
Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6
Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Oakland 6, Seattle 2
Boston 9, Atlanta 1
Texas 8, Houston 4
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8
Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
