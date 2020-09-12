Listen Live Sports

Anderson, Buchanan lead Army over Louisiana-Monroe 37-7

September 12, 2020 4:59 pm
 
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Christian Anderson and Jakobi Buchanan ran for two touchdowns apiece and Army beat Louisiana-Monroe 37-7 on Saturday.

Sandon McCoy, who scored three touchdowns in a season-opening 42-0 victory over Middle Tennessee State last weekend, added the 14th of his career with a 2-yard dive for a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

Anderson scored on a 5-yard keeper for the game’s first score. He added a 6-yarder for a 24-7 third-quarter lead. Buchanan scored on a 25-yard run in the third quarter and added a 40-yarder in the fourth quarter.

The Warhawks’ lone TD came on Colby Suits’ 6-yard pass to Malik Jackson with 2:12 left in the first half before Landon Salyers made it a 17-7 halftime lead with a 40-yard field with two seconds left.

The Black Knights (1-1) rushed for 436 yards, led by Buchanan with 106 yards on 11 carries. Anderson had 95 on 21 carries.

Suits thew for 148 yards and a score. The Warhawks (0-1) had only 200 yards offense, 163 through the air.

As was the case in Army’s 42-0 season-opening victory over Middle Tennessee State last weekend, attendance at Michie Stadium was limited to just Cadets.

