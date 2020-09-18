Listen Live Sports

Angels’ Pujols passes Mays for 5th on HR list with No. 661

September 18, 2020 11:08 pm
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols passed Willie Mays for fifth place on the career home run list, hitting No. 661 on Friday night against Texas.

The 40-year-old Pujols connected for a solo homer with two outs in the fifth inning. He sent Wes Benjamin’s fastball on a 1-2 count over the wall in left field.

Pujols has hit five homers this season. He tied Mays last Sunday at Colorado.

It is only Pujols’ second home run since Aug. 4. He now trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696).

Pujols has one more season left on his contract with the Angels after this year.

Benjamin was the 428th different pitcher Pujols homered against in his career. Only Bonds has homered against more pitchers (449).

___

AP Sports Writer Tim Booth in Seattle and Baseball Writer Stephen Hawkins in Texas contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

