AP Pro32-Power Rankings

September 22, 2020 2:00 pm
 
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 21, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Kansas City Chiefs (7) 2 0 0 379 1
2. Baltimore Ravens (5) 2 0 0 376 2
3. Seattle Seahawks 2 0 0 358 4
4. Green Bay Packers 2 0 0 348 5
5. Buffalo Bills 2 0 0 317 7
6. Pittsburgh Steelers 2 0 0 315 6
7. Los Angeles Rams 2 0 0 303 9
8. New England Patriots 1 1 0 295 8
9. Arizona Cardinals 2 0 0 288 10
10. New Orleans Saints 1 1 0 281 3
11. Tennessee Titans 2 0 0 275 11
12. Las Vegas Raiders 2 0 0 259 15
13. San Francisco 49ers 1 1 0 227 12
14. Dallas Cowboys 1 1 0 223 13
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 1 0 220 14
16. Chicago Bears 2 0 0 209 17
17. Los Angeles Chargers 1 1 0 180 18
18. Indianapolis Colts 1 1 0 168 25
19. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 1 0 151 22
20. Washington Football Team 1 1 0 142 19
21. Houston Texans 0 2 0 141 19
22. Cleveland Browns 1 1 0 130 31
23. Philadelphia Eagles 0 2 0 128 21
24. Atlanta Falcons 0 2 0 125 23
25. Minnesota Vikings 0 2 0 107 16
26. Denver Broncos 0 2 0 89 24
27. Miami Dolphins 0 2 0 69 29
28. Cincinnati Bengals 0 2 0 68 28
29. Carolina Panthers 0 2 0 59 27
30. Detroit Lions 0 2 0 55 26
31. New York Giants 0 2 0 38 30
32. New York Jets 0 2 0 13 32

___

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci,

John Clayton,

John Czarnecki,

Tony Dungy,

Bob Glauber,

Rick Gosselin,

Pat Kirwan,

Jeff Legwold,

Alex Marvez,

Jim Miller,

Jenny Vrentas,

Charean Williams,

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

The Associated Press

