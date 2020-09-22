AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 21, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Kansas City Chiefs (7) 2 0 0 379 1 2. Baltimore Ravens (5) 2 0 0 376 2 3. Seattle Seahawks 2 0 0 358 4 4. Green Bay Packers 2 0 0 348 5 5. Buffalo Bills 2 0 0 317 7 6. Pittsburgh Steelers 2 0 0 315 6 7. Los Angeles Rams 2 0 0 303 9 8. New England Patriots 1 1 0 295 8 9. Arizona Cardinals 2 0 0 288 10 10. New Orleans Saints 1 1 0 281 3 11. Tennessee Titans 2 0 0 275 11 12. Las Vegas Raiders 2 0 0 259 15 13. San Francisco 49ers 1 1 0 227 12 14. Dallas Cowboys 1 1 0 223 13 15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 1 0 220 14 16. Chicago Bears 2 0 0 209 17 17. Los Angeles Chargers 1 1 0 180 18 18. Indianapolis Colts 1 1 0 168 25 19. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 1 0 151 22 20. Washington Football Team 1 1 0 142 19 21. Houston Texans 0 2 0 141 19 22. Cleveland Browns 1 1 0 130 31 23. Philadelphia Eagles 0 2 0 128 21 24. Atlanta Falcons 0 2 0 125 23 25. Minnesota Vikings 0 2 0 107 16 26. Denver Broncos 0 2 0 89 24 27. Miami Dolphins 0 2 0 69 29 28. Cincinnati Bengals 0 2 0 68 28 29. Carolina Panthers 0 2 0 59 27 30. Detroit Lions 0 2 0 55 26 31. New York Giants 0 2 0 38 30 32. New York Jets 0 2 0 13 32

___

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci,

John Clayton,

Advertisement

John Czarnecki,

Tony Dungy,

Bob Glauber,

Rick Gosselin,

Pat Kirwan,

Jeff Legwold,

Alex Marvez,

Jim Miller,

Jenny Vrentas,

Charean Williams,

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.